Anaconda Mining files Updated Technical Report on its Proposed Guysborough County Mine

Anaconda Mining Inc. announced the filing of the updated technical report for its proposed

Goldboro Gold Project in Guysborough County.

The technical report is available on the company’s website at www.anacondamining.com. In a release from the company, Dustin Angelo, president and CEO of Anaconda Mining, stated the filing represents the culmination of significant milestones in the development of the proposed mine.

In a little over a year and a half, stated Angelo, Anaconda acquired the project, produced a positive preliminary economic assessment, registered the project for environmental permitting, initiated a 10,000-tonne bulk sample, and drilled a further 12,000 metres

Angelo says Anaconda looks forward to more progress in 2019, noting they will start a feasibility study and continue to advance all the necessary permits with the aim of beginning construction in 2020.