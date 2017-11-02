Anaconda Mining looking towards a 2020 opening of a gold Mine in Goldboro

Drilling has commenced in Goldboro, with the Municipality and contractor hoping to strike gold. The Municipality of the District of Guysborough says that Anaconda Mining has initiated a 6000 metre drill in the area, spending a total of 1.2 million dollars in Goldboro.

Warden Vernon Pitts says that hearing news of drilling in the area is very exciting for residents, the municipality and Anaconda Mining:

Pitts says that people of the area are also on board with the idea of a gold mine opening in Goldboro.