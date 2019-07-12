Anaconda Mining optimistic following Metallurgical Testing for Goldboro site

Anaconda Mining likes what it sees so far.

Earlier this week, Anaconda Mining announced a metallurgical test for the Goldboro Gold project returned high processing recoveries in a range of 87-99 per cent. Anaconda CEO Kevin Bullock said the company took a series of samples at different grades with the average of the ore grade material and the average overall landing at around 97 per cent. In lay terms, he said, this means the samples had a very high recovery factor.

Bullock said the test results will feed into the feasibility study. The next step, Bullock said, is a bulk sample. He said they are sending 10,000 tonnes of ore mined last year to a processing plant in Newfoundland.

The results from the bulk sample will feed into the final numbers. Bullock said the company hopes to have the feasibility study done by the end of the year. The study will help decide whether the company will make a final investment decision and will help in possible financing negotiations.