Anaconda Mining President and CEO encouraged about the Potential for a Gold Mine in Guysborough County

Drilling work is progressing in Goldboro, Guysborough County, and the company’s president says things are looking good. CEO and President of Anaconda Mining, Dustin Angelo says that drilling for a possible gold mining project has been moving along, and core samples obtained in the area look very positive.

Angelo says that the first few drills have revealed good content, and the future for Anaconda in the area looks promising.

Angelo says the company is currently working through permit’s and applications, and they are looking to get the full project underway by 2021. Angelo adds that preliminary numbers from the economic assessment indicate up to 200 people could find work through Anaconda in the coming years.