Anaconda Mining Remains Optimistic about Proposed Goldboro Gold Mine

The company behind the proposed Goldboro Gold Project has produced initial test results that

have turned out to be phenomenal.

Anaconda hosted a meeting in the community last Tuesday evening to provide an update on the Goldboro project – which will act as a major boost to the employment in the area.

Fifteen drill holes totaling 4,866 metres successfully infilled the West Goldbrook gold system, encountering 23 occurrences of visible gold and mineralization characteristic of the Goldboro Gold Deposit.

President and CEO of Anaconda Mining Inc. Dustin Angelo said not only have they been confident of the expansion potential but now they see substantial upside in growing the Goldboro gold deposit through the discovery of more mineralized zones in West Goldbrook.

Following January’s regular Guysborough District municipal council meeting last Wednesday, Warden Vernon Pitts explained representatives with Anaconda have been completing extensive drilling since July and said things are looking very positive.

Pitts said Anaconda has made some big strides the last little while, and they continue to do so. Pitts says they have a plan going forward; they’ll be filing their plan, hopefully, late spring – early summer, and they’re looking forward to them setting down roots in the municipality.

Construction on the Goldboro Gold Project could start as early as next winter.