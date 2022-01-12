Anaconda Mining signs Community Benefits Agreement with the District of Guysborough

Anaconda Mining announced the signing of a Community Benefits Agreement with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough to support sustainable social and economic benefits with respect to the Goldboro Gold Project.

A release from Anaconda stated the company maintained continuous public engagement with the Municipality as well as residents and property owners in the region since it acquired the Project in 2017. The company established a liaison committee to foster environmental stewardship and act as a conduit for transparent and ongoing communications with the community and all stakeholders, on all matters pertaining to potential development.