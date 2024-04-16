Analysis of College Street Bridge in Antigonish underway after Changes in Structure’s Elevation were Noticed over the Winter

Work continues on the College Street Bridge in Antigonish.

On April 8, the town temporarily closed the bridge to vehicular traffic following a recommendation from EXP, an engineering firm hired to assist with assessing the bridge’s condition as changes in the bridge’s elevation were noticed over the winter.

On April 5, the bridge’s weight limit was adjusted to under five tonnes but EXP later suggested it be closed to all vehicular traffic until they complete further analysis, which includes a site visit and reassessment of previous reviews.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says it’s unknown when work will be completed

The mayor stated updates will be provided as soon as information is available.