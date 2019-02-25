Andre Pettipas and the Giants Make Long List in CBC’s Searchlight Contest

A band based out of Port Hastings is still in the hunt in a national contest to find Canada’s next undiscovered talent. Andre Pettipas and the Giants have made the long list of 100 artists in CBC’s Searchlight contest, from voting by a Industry panel of judges and the public. There are seven artists in total from Nova Scotia.

Seven Long List songs with the highest scores from the Judging Panel, and the three Long List songs with the most public votes will automatically advance to the short list. Voting to choose the short list of 10 closes tomorrow.