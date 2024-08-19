Listen Live

Andrea (Andy) Pumphrey running for District 2 Seat on Antigonish County Council

Aug 19, 2024 | Local News

Community volunteer and advocate Andrea (Andy) Pumphrey has announced her candidacy for the District 2 seat on Antigonish County Council in October’s municipal election.

Pumphrey believes that access to diverse arts and recreational opportunities is crucial for any community. Pumprhey says she is committed to keeping the community informed about events and issues, advocating for accessibility for all, and planning with future impacts in mind.

Pumphrey is a board member with Antigonish Culture Alive, a founding member of Antigonish Vision for the Arts and actively volunteers with the Bauer Theatre and The Arts House.


