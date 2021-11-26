Andrea Paul Re-Elected as Chief of Pictou Landing; Three Band Councillors Return

The Pictou Landing First Nation held its band elections yesterday.

Andrea Paul was returned for another term as Chief, beating out second place challenger Hubert Nicholas in a three person race.

Three incumbents were returned to band council, Haley Marie Bernard, Dominic Denny and Jenny Fraser.

In the race for the final seat on council, there was a tie between incumbent Derek Francis and challenger April Mae Nicholas. To break the tie, Electoral Officer Brenda Tracey placed the names of the two candidates in a bag and drew one. The name of April Mae Nicholas was drawn, and she becomes a member of band council.

Two other newcomers were elected to band council, Jonathan Beadle and Marsha Mills.