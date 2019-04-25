Andrew Milner, Antigonish native and University of Calgary Dinos Basketball Player Drowns in Boating Accident

Antigonish native and University of Calgary basketball player Andrew Milner has died in a

boating accident. The 19-year-old Milner, who was enrolled in the Kenisiology program at Calgary was on a trip with a teammate when their canoe capsized near Cranbrook, BC. His body was found early yesterday morning.

In a tribute on the University of Calgary Athletics Department web page, they described Milner as an outstanding student and a national champion on the basketball floor but most importantly he was a tremendous young man and his loss will be felt by all members of the Calgary Dinos Community. The school is offering grief counselling and other resources to student-athletes and others on campus.