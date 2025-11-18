Andrew Murray chosen as Antigonish Deputy Mayor; Dawn Peters takes over as Deputy Mayor in New Glasgow

Andrew Murray is the new deputy mayor for the Town of Antigonish.

Councillor Diane Roberts served as deputy mayor for the last year. During last night’s regular council meeting, councillor Juanita Pelly nominated Murray for the position for a one year term and there were no other nominees.

Murray previously served as deputy mayor in 2020. He explained he can fill in for ceremonial duties if the mayor is unavailable and can chair council meetings if needed. Murray added this can sometimes mean making himself available on short notice.