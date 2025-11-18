Listen Live

Andrew Murray chosen as Antigonish Deputy Mayor; Dawn Peters takes over as Deputy Mayor in New Glasgow

Nov 18, 2025 | Local News

Andrew Murray is the new deputy mayor for the Town of Antigonish.

 Councillor Diane Roberts served as deputy mayor for the last year. During last night’s regular council meeting, councillor Juanita Pelly nominated Murray for the position for a one year term and there were no other nominees.

Antigionish Town councillor Andrew Murray. (Town of New Glasgow photo)

 Murray previously served as deputy mayor in 2020. He explained he can fill in for ceremonial duties if the mayor is unavailable and can chair council meetings if needed. Murray added this can sometimes mean making himself available on short notice.

Councillor Dawn Peters is the new Deputy Mayor of New Glasgow.

New Glasgow Town Councillors Dawn Peters (Town of New Glasgow photo)

She takes over from Jocelyn Dorrington for a term of one year.

 


