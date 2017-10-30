Angus Rawling of St. FX named AUS Cross Country runner of the year, Hanna Marmura of X-Women Cross Country Student-Athlete Community Service winner

women’s teams both came home with second in the team championship. St.FX may not have come home with the title in cross country this weekend, but a number of athletes came home with individual medals. The St.FX men’s andwomen’s teams both came home with second in the team championship.

Top finishers for the X-Women were Liz MacDonald, who came in fourth overall, and Rachel MacDougall finished fifth. For the X-Men, Angus Rawling took home the individual gold medal, with Alex Neuffer claiming silver. Paul MacLellan was able to come home in sixth.

All stars from the X-Women were Liz MacDonald and Rachel MacDougall, while Rawling Neuffer, MacLellan and Calvin DeWolfe took honors for the X-Men.

Finally, St.FX major awards were given to Hanna Marmura for AUS Female Student-Athlete Community Service Award, and Angus Rawling Won AUS Male Athlete of the year.