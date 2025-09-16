Anitigonish Writer Rennae Kletzel-Gilham Releases Her First Novel

Antigonish resident Rennae Kletzel-Gilham has released her first novel.

Kletzel-Gilham says her debut book, available in paperback and e-book is entitled “Escape from Null’ .

It came out in August.

Kletzel-Gilham says the idea of the book came from a conversation she had with her daughter about five years ago.

Kletzel-Gilham says she began writing the book at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Reaction from the readers has been positive.

Kletzel-Gilham is working on a second novel, also targeting a young adult audience.