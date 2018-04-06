Anne Camozzi of Antigonish makes long list of a National Short Story Contest

competition sponsored by the CBC. Camozzi says she is honoured and humbled by the achievement. An Antigonish resident has made the long list for a national short story contest. Anne Camozzi is the only writer from Nova Scotia the long list, in acompetition sponsored by the CBC. Camozzi says she is honoured and humbled by the achievement.

Camozzi’s entry is called “The Great Caribou”. It’s a short story adapted from a chapter in her upcoming novel and follows a settler woman in the 1870’s trying to hunt and feed her starving children. She’s been working on the novel for 15 years and is close to finishing it.

The winner of the contest will receive six thousand dollars from the Canada Council for the Arts and a 10-day writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. The winning entry will also be published online.

The short list will be announced on Tuesday.