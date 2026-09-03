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Annual Campaign to Collect Backpacks for School-Aged Children A Success

Sep 3, 2026 | Local News

An annual campaign to collect backpacks for school-aged children has again been an overwhelming success.  This is the third year for the campaign, where 989XFM teamed up with the Antigonish Kinsmen to accept donations of backpacks from groups and individuals.

Schools Plus Facilitator with the Strait Regional Centre for Education Tiffany Hallett with 989XFM News Director Ken Kingston

Schools Plus Facilitator with the Strait Regional Centre for Education Tiffany Hallett says close to 500 backpacks were donated this year, well above the 2025 total.
Hallett says the local community donated other items as well
The backpacks went to students who needed them  throughout the SRCE, as well as Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet
Hallett thanked local residents and businesses for their generosity.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.