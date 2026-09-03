Annual Campaign to Collect Backpacks for School-Aged Children A Success

An annual campaign to collect backpacks for school-aged children has again been an overwhelming success. This is the third year for the campaign, where 989XFM teamed up with the Antigonish Kinsmen to accept donations of backpacks from groups and individuals.

Schools Plus Facilitator with the Strait Regional Centre for Education Tiffany Hallett says close to 500 backpacks were donated this year, well above the 2025 total.

Hallett says the local community donated other items as well

The backpacks went to students who needed them throughout the SRCE, as well as Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet

Hallett thanked local residents and businesses for their generosity.