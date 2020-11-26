There are 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Health and Wellness Department officials say that raises the number of active cases of the virus to 114. Twelve of the new cases are in the Central Zone, one is in the Northern Zone and one in the Western Zone. Nova Scotia Health Authority labs […]
There are 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness officials say all the new cases are in the Central Zone. That raises the number of active cases to 102. One person is in hospital. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,621 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday. The province’s Chief Medical […]
The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s Board of Governors has voted to suspend league operations effective Tuesday, December 1st at 12 midnight until the Christmas break is completed in early January. There was considerable discussion among League Governors as to whether the NSJHL should allow the Antigonish Bulldogs, Strait Pirates, the Junior Miners and the […]