Annual Stroll the Main Street Fair in Antigonish set for July 9

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce`s Annual Stroll the Main Street Fair is set for July 9 in Antigonish as part of the annual Highland Games celebrations running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 57 vendors are taking part this year.

Sydney Kendall, executive director of the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce, said there will be a stage set up with live entertainment, with craft vendors, food vendors, and everything in between.

Kendall said there a few new vendors this year, along with performances in collaboration with the Antigonish Highland Society. The rain date for the event is July 10.