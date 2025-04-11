Another Big Drop this Week in Gasoline and Diesel Prices

There’s a big drop in the price at the pump.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas has plunged by 7.9 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.36.3 to $1.38.6 on the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton it’s $1.37.1 to $1.39.4.

Diesel has fallen even further, dropping by 8.6 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel is between $1.42.2 to $1.44.5 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton it’s $1.43 to $1.45.3.

This is the second price change at the pump this week. On Tuesday, the Energy Board invoked the Interrupter Clause to lower gas by 6.2 cents a litre and diesel by 11.5 cents