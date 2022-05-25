Another Good Year for NSCC Pictou Campus with Enrollment near Previous Levels

Maxine Mann, principal of the NSCC Pictou Campus, said last fall saw the school welcome 500

students, which she said was only slightly down from years past. The local school followed all public health authority guidelines, noting people wore masks and people were required to either follow the vaccine mandate or use rapid testing on site.

She said students, staff, and faculty were happy to keep the academic year going, and doing what was necessary to make sure that happened.

As for what’s on the horizon, she said they are looking forward to a new 50 bed student housing complex opening up in the fall of 2023.

Graduation for the school is set for June 9.