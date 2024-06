Another piece of land is available in the town of Westville.

The lot at 1759 Water Street has been declared surplus by the town, and will be put up for sale through a real estate broker. Mayor Lennie White says this is one of the smaller lots in the town, that can now be built on with the new “tiny home” by-laws in place.

One of the conditions of sale will be that the purchaser needs to build on it within 24 months.