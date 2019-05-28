Another Public Hearing Scheduled in Antigonish for a Victoria Street Property

A proposed development is getting another public hearing.

During Monday’s regular meeting of council for the Town of Antigonish, members discussed approving first reading of a motion dealing with a potential development at 52 Victoria Street. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher explained the developer has a rental property at the address and is requesting permission to add another rental property to the site. She explained it can’t be done right now as the land is zoned residential. Following a previous application to the planning and advisory committee, the matter originally received first reading and went to a public hearing. Boucher said the public response at the hearing showed neighbors to the property were not in favour of the addition and the matter was voted down.

The developer then appealed to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, and the town has since been negotiating on a development agreement. On Monday the matter came before council again, and council voted 5-2 to take the matter to another public hearing, set for June 11.