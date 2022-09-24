Another Voluntary Evacuation Organized for some Residents of Indian Gardens

The Antigonish Town and County Emergency Management Team has organized another voluntary evacuation for residents of Indian Gardens.

It’s a precautionary measure in response to rising water levels leading up to high tide. This evacuation was for residents of homes that were flooded last November.

EMT Information officer Shannon Long says overnight it has regular patrols in town to assess damage and monitor water levels, including the Wrights River behind Indian Gardens. She says during one of the patrols, personnel early this morning, noticed water was rising quickly. She says as a precautionary measure, an evacuation centre was set up at the Beech Hill Fire Department.

Town By-Law Officers went door to door, with the support of the Antigonish Town Fire Department. Transportation was arranged with Antigonish Community Transit.

RCMP advise people to stay home and off the roads. There are many trees, power lines, and a lot of debris on roads through the Town and County. Some roads are impassable or down to one lane.