Antgonish Fully Access Ballfield, the Sandlot, Officially Opens this Weekend

The big weekend is finally here.

The official opening of the Sandlot, Antigonish’s fully accessible ballfield, begins this evening and continues tomorrow.

The weekend will kick off with an AGR game, an adult batting derby, family catch, and a barbeque tonight starting at 6 p.m.. Saturday’s activities start in the morning with minor softball and baseball games beginning at 8:30 a.m. Throughout the day there will be a dunk tank, fun centre, face painting, food trucks, and a barbeque. A grand opening ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Blue Jays Take Over Challenger Baseball game presented by the Jays Care Foundation and TD.

Organizer Randy Crouse said it took a while to get here but everyone is excited to see the field built and ready to go.

Everyone is welcome to come and check out the field and festivities.