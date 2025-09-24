Antigionish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson looks ahead to a Productive Session of the Nova Scotia Legislature

The fall sitting of the Nova Scotia Legislature opened Tuesday,. Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson said the PC party is looking forward to a productive session, adding they will add a couple of pieces of legislation every day.

On Tuesday, government introduced a new traffic safety act with the idea of modernizing the rules of the road and improve safety. They also introduced legislation to protect Nova Scotians with several pieces including a new social insurance number protection act, and amendments to the residential tenancies act allowing victims of domestic violence to stay in their rental unit after their abuser has moved out and enter into a new lease on the same terms and conditions as the previous lease, and encourage more people to rent out rooms by removing boarders from the act.

One amendment Thompson pointed to was the removing of the word “imminent” from the Personal Health Information Act to allow healthcare providers to disclose information if there is a reasonable belief a person is a significant danger to themselves or others.

Other amendments introduced yesterday include strengthening rules and regulations for funeral services, and amending the Liquor Control Act to improve safety in licensed establishments, including requiring bouncers to have criminal record checks and security training to keep both bar staff and patrons safe.