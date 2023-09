The Antigonight: Art After Dark Festival scheduled for this weekend has been canceled.

Organizers say it wasn’t an easy decision shelve the event, especially after all the work had been put into preparations for the weekend. However, officials says they wanted to ensure everyone involved is safe and able to avoid traveling on dangerous roads.

The festival isn’t able to be rescheduled in full capacity, but organizers are looking at ways to showcase artists this fall and winter around Antigonish.