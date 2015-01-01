Antigonight Art After Dark Festival Plans Pop-Up Version of the Festival during Christmas on Main

While Hurricane Lee put a hold of the 14th Antigonight Art After Dark Festival back in September, organizers are busy preparing for a pop-up version of the festival later this month during Antigonish`s Christmas on Main event November 24 and 25.

On Friday, November 24, they will have a number of artists performing and presenting projects as a part of Christmas on the Main.

On Saturday, November 25, Antigonight is hosting a sock puppet making workshop, and a greeting card workshop, a language fair, and two mural projects. On top of that, the Down to Earth Gallery will be open late on Friday, author Donna Morrissey will be doing a reading at Red Sky Gallery, and the band Just Friends will be playing at Candid Brewery Company on November 25 from 9-11pm.

Festival coordinator Carissa Ainslie said it was a bit defeating to have to cancel the festival earlier this year so the pop-up event is special.

For more information and a full list of events and artists, please visit antigonishculturealive.ca/antigonight-2023