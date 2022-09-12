Antigonight Art After Dark Festival to be Held over Two Nights Starting Friday

The Antigonight Art After Dark Festival returns to a more traditional format this year. It will be

held next weekend. The festival’s Artistic Director Becca Semple says in the past couple of years, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the festival was stretched out over a longer period, and many events were scheduled during the day.

Semple says the festival is back to its more condensed format. It begins on Friday at the Antigonish Town and County Library. On Saturday, the festival moves outdoors, with artists primarily featured along Main Street between College and Church Streets, which becomes pedestrian friendly, and Chisholm Park.

Semple says Friday evening is very community focused; with a number of participatory projects while others will display their work.

Antigonight will take place Friday and Saturday night from 7 to 11 p.m. More details including the artist line up can be found at the Antigonight web site; Antigonight.ca.