Antigonight Art After Dark Festival to Begin this Week

The Antigonight Art After Dark Festival begins this week with a collection of artworks, performances and workshops by renowned local and regional artists. The free contemporary

arts festival opens Friday, September 3rd with venues including the People’s Place Library, Antigonish Town Council Chambers, the Red Sky Gallery, Antigonish Landing, Chisholm Park, the East Coast Credit Union Underground Parking Lot and Columbus Field.

The curator-in-residence of the festival, Jessica Mensch says the theme this year is “Connection”. She says the choice of the theme came out of conversations among members of Antigonight team.

Kicking off the festival on Friday is a unique hybrid performance by Montreal/PEI artists Sarah Wendt and Pascal Dufaux at Piper’s Glen at Columbus Field called “Somewhere in the Unachieved, Plus Unknown Species”. The Festival closes on September 18th with two outdoor events, including a multimedia choral performance by Nova Scotian/New York based artist Eleanor King, featuring a choir of Antigonish Children. Some of the exhibitions and performances will be available for viewing on-line

More details on the festival can be found at www.antigonight.ca.