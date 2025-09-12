Antigonight set for September 19th and 20th

Organizers are putting the finishing touches on this year’s Antigonight Art After Dark Festival.

It will be held over two evenings; Friday, September 19th and Saturday, September 20th .

Festival Coordinator, Cassie MacDonald, says the theme of Antigonight this year is “Lore: the Stories we Share”. MacDonald says promotional materials for the festival featuring a bear and a tree, explores that theme.

The theme was created by this year’s curator Kyra Lambert.

MacDonald says for each artist or group at the Festival this year, Lambert posed the question of what is your lore, what is your cultural background and what stories you want to share.

On Friday, the 19th, there’s a lantern making workshop, a craft Ceilidh with Mary Beth Carty and Healher MacIsaac and a Ghost Lore Tour with Janet Becigneul.