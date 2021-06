Hey Graduates, Antigonish 5 to a Dollar has once again teamed up with 989 XFM to give away a Fujifilm FinePix XP140 Waterproof Shockproof Digital Camera. All you have to do is send us a jpg photo attachment with Grad name, contact information and school graduating from to creative@989xfm.ca . We’ll post their pictures to our facebook page, and enter them for a draw June 25. Pictures will also be sent to the Antigonish 5 to a dollar for display.