Antigonish Adopts Voluntary Water Conservation Measures

On Thursday, the town of Antigonish moved into voluntary conservation measures, with town and fringe area residents encouraged to use water conservatively. This includes reducing outdoor watering, taking shorter showers, and fixing leaks.

Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron said mandatory conservation measures would come into effect when or if water levels at the James River Dam are critical and cannot support fire protection. As of 2 p.m. yesterday afternoon, said Cameron, staff learned the James River Dam is down about eight inches. With continued dry weather in the forecast, the town decided to evoke the current voluntary water conservation measures.

Cameron said it is concerning to see these conditions this early in the year, noting these conditions don’t typically happen until September. Without a signifigant rainfall, Cameron said mandatory measures could begin within six to 10 days.

The mayor said the town understands the voluntary measures can be disappointing for those with nice lawns and gardens, adding the town and county jointly received money to explore another water source to add to the James River Water plant in the future.