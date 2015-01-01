Antigonish Affordable Housing Society plans Fundraising Drive, Raffle and Online Auction as it prepares Development of Another Complex

The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is kicking off several fundraising events as it prepares to build another complex on Appleseed Drive.

Interim Chair Colleen Cameron says they are thrilled with the generosity of an anonymous donor, who has agreed to match all donations to the society up to a maximum of $20,000. The fundraising campaign was launched Friday and continues until December 20th.

Cameron says they have also started a raffle which includes a baby barn for a first prize; a golf package and accommodation for a second prize and a third prize of $250 worth of lobster. Tickets are available from board members and several local businesses.

An online auction will begin on November 17th. Both the raffle and auction will close on December 1st. More details on the raffle and auction can be found on the AAHS Facebook page and web site.