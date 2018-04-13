Antigonish Affordable Housing Society Approaches Area Residents for Support of Phase 2 of Riverside Estates
Posted at 10:45 am on April 13, 2018 | Filed Under: News
Volunteers with the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society will be dropping off letters to local homes in the Town and fringe area starting this weekend. The
Phase One of Riverside Estates
letter asks support from local residents for the Society’s fund-raising campaign for Phase 2 of Riverside Estates. It is hoping to raise 250-thousand dollars for the 10 unit development.
Chair Colleen Cameron says the letter explains who the society is and why affordable housing is needed.
Cameron says the local community was very supportive of the society won 100-thousand dollars for the community room for Phase 2 through the Aviva Community Fund. Cameron says it is hoping the community will support its efforts financially. Volunteers will be dropping off letters at local homes elsewhere in Antigonish County soon.