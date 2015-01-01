Antigonish Affordable Housing Society Busy with Several Fundraisers

It’s a busy December for the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society. The organization has several fundraisers underway as it it prepares to build another complex on Appleseed Drive.

Interim Chair Colleen Cameron says it made a draw on its raffle this morning An online auction concludes this evening at 10, a link to the auction can be found on the society’s Facebook page.

Cameron says they also have a fund-raising drive underway. An anonymous donor has agreed to match all donations to the society up to a maximum of $20,000.

Cameron says local residents have been very generous with their donations to the society.

The fund-raising drive concludes on December 15th