Antigonish Affordable Housing Society has been a finalist in the Aviva Community Fund

One local group has made the cut in a national competition to support community projects. The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society has been named a finalist in an annual contest called the Aviva Community Fund. The society, nominated in the Community Development category is proposing a community room. The community room would be part of the second phase of its affordable housing project known as Riverside Estates. Planning for Phase two is underway.

The 35 finalists in four categories will be evaluated by an independent panel of judges. The winners will be announced December 5th. If successful, the society could receive up to 100-thousand dollars.