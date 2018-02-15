Antigonish Affordable Housing Society Launches campaign to raise money for Phase 2 of Riverside Estates
Posted at 10:38 am on February 15, 2018 | Filed Under: News
The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is planning a number of fund-raising events over the next several months. It’s part of its Housing for Hope Campaign
Riverside Estates
with a goal of collecting $250,000 for Phase Two of its Riverside Estates affordable housing complex. Construction will begin in the spring, with an expected completion in the fall.
Society Chair Colleen Cameron says several events have been lined up already.
Earlier the society received $100,000 from the Aviva Community Fund competition that will go toward the Community Room. Total cost of Phase 2, which includes 10 units is $1.6 million; government sources will also be approached for additional financing.