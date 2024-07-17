Antigonish Affordable Housing Society Launches Fund-Raising Campaign for a Planned 17 Unit Complex

The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society has launched a campaign to raise funds for its latest project, the construction of a 17 unit complex on Appleseed Drive.

The Society’s Secretary and Communications Committee Chair Connie Clement says the bid for construction tenders is out, and it plans to break ground on the development this summer.

Clement says in order to obtain Provincial and Federal government grants and loans for this build the society must raise $43,000.