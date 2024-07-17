Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Antigonish Affordable Housing Society Launches Fund-Raising Campaign for a Planned 17 Unit Complex

Jul 17, 2024 | Local News

The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society has launched a campaign to raise funds for its latest project, the construction of a 17 unit complex on Appleseed Drive.
The Society’s Secretary and Communications Committee Chair Connie Clement says the bid for construction tenders is out, and it plans to break ground on the development this summer.

Appleseed Court (photo by Ken Kingston)

Clement says in order to obtain Provincial and Federal government grants and loans for this build the society must raise $43,000.
Clement says the campaign has been aided by an anonymous donor, who has offered to match up to $20,000.
Clement says the easiest way for residents to contribute to the drive is by visiting their web site,  www.antigonishaffordablehousing.ca


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year