Antigonish Affordable Housing Society Launches Fund-Raising Drive; Local Couple to Match Donations up to $20,000

Nov 5, 2024 | Local News

The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society has launched a fund-raising campaign in support of two projects.
One is for a 17 unit complex on Appleseed Drive that will open one year from now.  The other is in the planning stages, to build a much larger complex, from 50 to more than 100 units on Route 337, a half kilometre past the hospital.

Riverside Estates, a project of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society. (Ken Kingston photo)

The chair of the Society’s Communications Committee, Connie Clement, says a local couple have pledged to match donations in this latest campaign.
Donations can be made online at the society’s web site, antigonishaffordablehousing.ca and go to the “Donate Now” page.  E-Transfers and cheques are also being accepted


