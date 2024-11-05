Antigonish Affordable Housing Society Launches Fund-Raising Drive; Local Couple to Match Donations up to $20,000

The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society has launched a fund-raising campaign in support of two projects.

One is for a 17 unit complex on Appleseed Drive that will open one year from now. The other is in the planning stages, to build a much larger complex, from 50 to more than 100 units on Route 337, a half kilometre past the hospital.

The chair of the Society’s Communications Committee, Connie Clement, says a local couple have pledged to match donations in this latest campaign.