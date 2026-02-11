Antigonish Affordable Housing Society Makes Presentation on its Planned Sugarloaf Community Development Project

During a regular meeting on Tuesday night, Antigonish County Council fielded a request from the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society.

Colleen Cameron, representing the society, provided council with an overview of the planned Sugarloaf community development which will include 131 housing units with a $65 million price tag.

Warden Nicholas MacInnis said 25 per cent of the housing units will be rented out at market rates, with the rest rented out based on a tiered system of affordable to deeply affordable.

Council did not make a decision last night. MacInnis said council thanked Cameron for the presentation, and said they would take the request to their budget deliberations. When asked about similar funding requests in the past, MacInnis said for the Appleseed housing project, the county committed $30,000 per year for five years.