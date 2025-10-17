Listen Live

Antigonish Affordable Housing Society officially Opens a 17 unit Complex, Appleseed 2

Oct 17, 2025 | Local News

The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society officially opened its latest complex Friday.

It’s the second phase of a housing complex on Appleseed Drive, near St. Andrew Junior School and Antigonish Education Centre.

Appleseed 2, a 17 unit complex featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units. (Ken Kingston photo)

It’s a 17 unit building, featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments with a number of them being barrier-free.  It is known as Appleseed 2.

Society Chair Colleen Cameron says  Friday’s opening is the culmination of a lot of work over many years.

 

Cameron says the project, worth more than $5 million, received support from the three levels of government.  This is the fourth complex the society has built.


