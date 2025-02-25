Antigonish Affordable Housing Society opens Tenant Applications 17 Apartments Nearing Completion on Appleseed Drive

The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is now accepting tenant applications for 17 apartments for its newest complex on Appleseed Drive. It’s expected the apartments will be ready on August first. The application deadline is March 14th.
The Chair of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society, Colleen Cameron says there are one, two and three bedroom units in the complex.
For more information and applications visit, www.antigonishaffordablehousing.ca. Paper applications can be picked up at the Antigonish Library, Antigonish Town Hall, the Antigonish County offices and Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre.