Antigonish Affordable Housing Society reaches Fund-Raising Target

A local affordable housing group hit a big fundraising goal but says there is more work to be done.

Yesterday, the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society announced they hit their target of

$250,000 for Riverside Estates, a 14 until affordable housing complex on Hope Lane. Society Chair Colleen Cameron thanked everyone for their support.

Cameron said they will continue with fundraising, in particular for social supports for their community navigator and for operations. They are hoping to pay down their debt, over time, and refinance so they can look at other initiatives because of the need of affordable housing in the community. Cameron said Riverside Estates was the first of more to come.

The society has a pool fun day at Dooly’s set for March 9. An art auction is set for the Red Sky Gallery in April and a dance with Working Class Band in May. They are also still accepting donations.