Antigonish Affordable Housing Society Receives $40,400 Grant from Province

The group behind the Riverside Estates affordable housing project in Antigonish has received a grant $40,400 from the provincial government. The money to the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society comes from the Communities, Culture and Heritage Department’s Building Vibrant Communities Fund.

Society Chair Colleen Cameron says this funding will in part support the Community Navigator position with Riverside Estates.

Cameron says the society plans to gather evidence and stories on the difference of having a Community Navigator has made in the lives of the tenants.

Cameron says the hope is that by demonstrating the importance of the position, that long term funding could be secured for the Community Navigator