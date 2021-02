The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society received some funding from the province this week.

The provincial department of Municipal Affairs and Housing announced $5.7 million for the

creation of 109 units of affordable housing in four developments. The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society received $350,000 for seven units. The Town and County of Antigonish each offered $20,000 for the project already while the Antigonish Community Energy Co-Operative offered $15,000.