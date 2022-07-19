Antigonish Affordable Housing Society’s Appleseed Court Complex Officially Opens

A ceremony to mark the completion of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society’s new

complex was held this morning.

Appleseed Court has 12 affordable housing units, with one, two and three bedroom as well as barrier free apartments.

A number of dignitaries were on hand for the event including Federal Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen; Central Nova MP Sean Fraser; Provincial Communities, Cultures, Tourism and Heritage Minister Pat Dunn, Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron and Affordable Housing Society Board Chair Rachel MacFarlane.

Land for the development on Appleseed Drive was donated by the County of Antigonish. McCarron says it was the right thing to do.

Hussen says the federal government contributed $2.4 million towards this project.

The province committed $350,000 towards this affordable housing project and the County of Antigonish gave $100,000.