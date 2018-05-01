Antigonish Among Three Additional NSLC Stores that will Sell Recreational Marijuana Later This Year

The province has announced three more NSLC stores will be selling cannabis when recreational marijuana officially becomes legal later this year, including Antigonish.

Government says the Antigonish location on Church Street as well as stores in New Minas and Bridgewater will begin selling marijuana in the fall once renovations are complete.

Finance Minister Karen Casey says since it announced the first nine stores that would sell marijuana, NSLC has been continuing work to identify additional locations that could be renovated to sell cannabis.

In January, the province announced NSLC stores in Amherst, Dartmouth, Halifax, Lower Sackville, New Glasgow, Sydney River, Truro and Yarmouth will sell recreational pot once it’s legalized. Cannabis will be sold in a separate area and won’t be visible from the rest of the store. th under 19 won’t be allowed in this section.