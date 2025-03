Antigonish and area Firefighters are preparing for their annual “Fill the Boot” campaign in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

The boot drive will be held on Easter Weekend, Thursday, April 17th from 6 to 10 pm and Saturday, April 19th from 10 am to 4 pm.

One of the organizers of the boot drive, Doug Holmes says it has been very successful in the past.

Last year the boot drive raised $9,800. All money raised stays in Nova Scotia.