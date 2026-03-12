Antigonish and Area Firefighters planning “Fill the Boot” Campaign in Support of Muscular Dystrophy

Preparations are underway for the annual “Fill the Boot” campaign in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada by Antigonish and area Firefighters.

The annual fund-raiser will be held over the Easter Weekend. Firefighters will be accepting donations at various locations in the town and county area on Thursday, April 2nd, and Saturday, April 4th.

One of the organizers of the drive, Doug Holmes, says the campaign in recent years has been very successful.

Holmes says more fire departments will taking part in the campaign this year.

All the money raised stays in Nova Scotia