Antigonish and Area Firefighters to hold its annual “Fill the Boot” Campaign This Weekend for Muscular Dystrophy

Antigonish and area Firefighters are preparing for their annual “Fill the Boot” campaign in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

The boot drive will be held Thursday night from 6 to 10 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

One of the organizers of the boot drive, Doug Holmes says it has been very successful in the past.

Volunteer firefighters will be at Walmart, Atlantic Superstore, Sobeys and Canadian Tire in Antigonish. Firefighters will also be collecting donations at the Petrocan service station in Monastery and the Big Stop and Tim Hortons in Aulds Cove.

Last year the boot drive raised $9,800. All money raised stays in Nova Scotia.